10th AAMDC Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Feature: Lumpia Recipe

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925541" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Col. Rosanna Clemente, 10th AAMDC G-3 Operations Officer, teaches Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid, 10th AAMDC public affairs, how to wrap a Lumpia in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month May. 29 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Each May, the U.S. Army joins the nation in observing and reflecting on the tremendous contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders to our country and our history (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).