Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    10th AAMDC Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Feature: Lumpia Recipe

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    05.29.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Col. Rosanna Clemente, 10th AAMDC G-3 Operations Officer, teaches Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid, 10th AAMDC public affairs, how to wrap a Lumpia in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month May. 29 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Each May, the U.S. Army joins the nation in observing and reflecting on the tremendous contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders to our country and our history (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 11:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925541
    VIRIN: 240529-A-JK865-5593
    Filename: DOD_110344907
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: RP, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th AAMDC Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Feature: Lumpia Recipe, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT