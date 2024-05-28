U.S. Army Col. Rosanna Clemente, 10th AAMDC G-3 Operations Officer, teaches Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid, 10th AAMDC public affairs, how to wrap a Lumpia in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month May. 29 in Kaiserslautern, Germany. Each May, the U.S. Army joins the nation in observing and reflecting on the tremendous contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islanders to our country and our history (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 11:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925541
|VIRIN:
|240529-A-JK865-5593
|Filename:
|DOD_110344907
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th AAMDC Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month Feature: Lumpia Recipe, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
