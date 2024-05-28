Belleau Wood Ceremony B-Roll Package #2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service members, veterans, and families gather during a ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, Belleau, France, May 26, 2024. The memorial ceremony was held in commemoration of the 106th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Doughty)