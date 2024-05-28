Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belleau Wood Ceremony B-Roll Package #4

    2, FRANCE

    05.26.2024

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Doughty 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    Service members, veterans, and families gather during a ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, Belleau, France, May 26, 2024. The memorial ceremony was held in commemoration of the 106th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Doughty)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 10:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925525
    VIRIN: 240526-M-BM199-7284
    Filename: DOD_110344702
    Length: 00:09:59
    Location: 2, FR

    5th Marine Regiment
    6th Marine Regiment
    1st Marine Division
    2nd Marine Division
    World War 1 Memorial
    Belleau Wood 2024

