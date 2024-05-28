Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barnes Center Digital Badging Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Video by Laurie Olerich 

    Air Education and Training Command

    The Barnes Center is one of the first DAF organizations to use digital badging to recognize its instructors' experience. The interview covers details of the badging program and various successes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 09:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925515
    VIRIN: 240129-O-NO348-6367
    Filename: DOD_110344450
    Length: 00:08:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barnes Center Digital Badging Program, by Laurie Olerich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    digital badges

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT