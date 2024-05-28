Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    240529-N-MH015-2001

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese 

    All Hands Magazine

    240529-N-MH015-2001 May 2024 Monthly Update covering Southern Seas 2024, USS Ronald Reagan Departure, Holocaust Days of Remembrance, Nurses Week, Navy Nurse Corps Birthday, and Mother's Day. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 09:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925514
    VIRIN: 240529-N-MH015-2001
    Filename: DOD_110344447
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US

    Days of Remembrance
    nurses week
    Mother's Day
    Southern Seas 2024
    Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)

