240529-N-MH015-2001 May 2024 Monthly Update covering Southern Seas 2024, USS Ronald Reagan Departure, Holocaust Days of Remembrance, Nurses Week, Navy Nurse Corps Birthday, and Mother's Day. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Calabrese)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 09:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925514
|VIRIN:
|240529-N-MH015-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110344447
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
Defense Media Activity (DMA)
Fort George G. Meade
