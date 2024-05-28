Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Riggers and 379th ELRS Build Lifesaving MRE Pallets

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.10.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    United States Air Forces Central       

    Airmen from the 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron and other units from across the installation volunteer to help Soldiers from the 165th Quartermaster Company build pallets full of meals, ready to eat, at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, May 10, 2024. Airmen and Soldiers worked together to package MREs into a parachute drop to deliver humanitarian aid into Gaza. (U.S. Air Force video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 07:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925493
    VIRIN: 240510-F-XY101-1001
    Filename: DOD_110344257
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Riggers and 379th ELRS Build Lifesaving MRE Pallets, by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    People

    Humanitarian aid

    US Central Command (USCENTCOM)

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Humanitarian Aid
    Riggers
    Gaza

