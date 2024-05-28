Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawai'i wildfires Kilohana temporary housing project

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Orville Collins 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Nate Wallerstedt, Chief Project Management & Development Branch, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District, discusses the Kilohana temporary housing project for the Hawai'i wildfires disaster response and recovery mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 00:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925468
    VIRIN: 240529-A-CM245-1161
    Filename: DOD_110343952
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawai'i wildfires Kilohana temporary housing project, by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Honolulu District
    Hawai'i wildfires disaster response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT