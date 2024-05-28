Nate Wallerstedt, Chief Project Management & Development Branch, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Paul District, discusses the Kilohana temporary housing project for the Hawai'i wildfires disaster response and recovery mission.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 00:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925468
|VIRIN:
|240529-A-CM245-1161
|Filename:
|DOD_110343952
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hawai'i wildfires Kilohana temporary housing project, by Orville Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
