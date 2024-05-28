Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior Shield 24

    KOREA BAY

    03.27.2024

    Video by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines with 23rd Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, execute military operations during Warrior Shield 24. Warrior Shield 24 is an annual joint, combined, and inter-agency exercise in the ROK that strengthens the combined command and control capabilities of U.S. and ROK forces. This exercise provides the U.S. and ROK Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capability of the U.S.-ROK alliance. The Marines are with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 00:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925466
    VIRIN: 240327-M-FR804-9474
    Filename: DOD_110343908
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: KOREA BAY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Shield 24, by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Interoperability
    combined
    MARFORK
    INDOPACOM

