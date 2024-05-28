U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines with 23rd Battalion, 1st ROK Marine Division, execute military operations during Warrior Shield 24. Warrior Shield 24 is an annual joint, combined, and inter-agency exercise in the ROK that strengthens the combined command and control capabilities of U.S. and ROK forces. This exercise provides the U.S. and ROK Marines the opportunity to rehearse combined operations, exchange knowledge, and demonstrate the strength and capability of the U.S.-ROK alliance. The Marines are with 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Davin Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 00:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925466
|VIRIN:
|240327-M-FR804-9474
|Filename:
|DOD_110343908
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|KOREA BAY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Shield 24, by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT