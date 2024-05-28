Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF Athlete of the Year 2023

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.17.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia 

    AFN Kunsan

    U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Allen J. Adams, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron unit fitness manager, discusses what he does to maintain an active lifestyle and how he motivates others at Kunsan Air Base, April 17, 2024. Adams won Athlete of the Year 2023 for demonstrating great athletic abilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kristal Munguia)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 22:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925462
    VIRIN: 240417-F-HB474-1001
    Filename: DOD_110343769
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, PACAF Athlete of the Year 2023, by SrA Kristal Munguia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kunsan Air Base
    spin class
    Athlete of the Year
    8th Civil Engineer Squadron
    AFN Kunsan

