    Language Day 2024

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier and Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood

    17th Training Wing

    The Presidio of Monterey, home to the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, hosts its 72nd Annual Language Day, Presidio of Monterey, May 17, 2024. During Language Day, attendees immerse themselves in the foreign cultures of each school at DLIFLC and see students put their knowledge on display with informational booths, cultural activities and performances.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 15:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925423
    VIRIN: 240517-F-SA938-8434
    Filename: DOD_110342981
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

