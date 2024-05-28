Language Day 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Presidio of Monterey, home to the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, hosts its 72nd Annual Language Day, Presidio of Monterey, May 17, 2024. During Language Day, attendees immerse themselves in the foreign cultures of each school at DLIFLC and see students put their knowledge on display with informational booths, cultural activities and performances.