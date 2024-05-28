Balikatan 24: Shoulder-to-Shoulder

Philippine and U.S. armed forces participate in Exercise Balikatan 24 in the Philippines, April 22 to May 12, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise-licensed asset from Adobe Stock: ORCHESTRAL DETERMINED INVESTIGATION performed by FineTune Music and EMOTIONAL CINEMATIC performed by MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com.
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 15:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925417
|VIRIN:
|240529-M-TK731-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110342944
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|CAMP GENERAL EMILIO AGUINALDO, PH
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
