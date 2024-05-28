Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: Shoulder-to-Shoulder

    CAMP GENERAL EMILIO AGUINALDO, PHILIPPINES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke 

    Exercise Balikatan       

    Philippine and U.S. armed forces participate in Exercise Balikatan 24 in the Philippines, April 22 to May 12, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nayomi Koepke)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise-licensed asset from Adobe Stock: ORCHESTRAL DETERMINED INVESTIGATION performed by FineTune Music and EMOTIONAL CINEMATIC performed by MusicRevolution/stock.adobe.com.

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 15:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925417
    VIRIN: 240529-M-TK731-1001
    Filename: DOD_110342944
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: CAMP GENERAL EMILIO AGUINALDO, PH

    Philippines
    AFP
    Balikatan
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    Balikatan 24
    BK 24

