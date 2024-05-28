10th Mountain Division Change of Responsibility B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leaders and Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum assemble on Fort Drum, New York, May 29, 2024, for the change of responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobar and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, the respective outgoing and incoming senior enlisted advisors of the 10th Mountain Division. The ceremony was held to provide an opportunity for leaders and Soldiers to welcome the incoming command sergeant major for the division and say farewell to the outgoing command sergeant major. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)