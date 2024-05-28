Leaders and Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum assemble on Fort Drum, New York, May 29, 2024, for the change of responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobar and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, the respective outgoing and incoming senior enlisted advisors of the 10th Mountain Division. The ceremony was held to provide an opportunity for leaders and Soldiers to welcome the incoming command sergeant major for the division and say farewell to the outgoing command sergeant major. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925415
|VIRIN:
|240529-A-RM492-7011
|Filename:
|DOD_110342894
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 10th Mountain Division Change of Responsibility B-Roll, by PFC Elijah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
