    10th Mountain Division Change of Responsibility B-Roll

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2024

    Video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Leaders and Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum assemble on Fort Drum, New York, May 29, 2024, for the change of responsibility ceremony between Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobar and Command Sgt. Maj. Brett Johnson, the respective outgoing and incoming senior enlisted advisors of the 10th Mountain Division. The ceremony was held to provide an opportunity for leaders and Soldiers to welcome the incoming command sergeant major for the division and say farewell to the outgoing command sergeant major. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elijah Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925415
    VIRIN: 240529-A-RM492-7011
    Filename: DOD_110342894
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US

    FORSCOM
    Fort Drum
    Change of Responsibility
    10thMountainDivision

