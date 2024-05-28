Oklahoma Guardsman named US National Guard Region V NCO of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925404" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An Oklahoma City resident serving in the Oklahoma Army National Guard has been named the US National Guard Region V Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.



Staff Sgt. Brock Wilson of Oklahoma City serves in the OKARNG's 120th Medical Company (Area Support), 120th Engineer Battalion, 90th Troop Command, and claimed the Region V NCO of the Year title after competing against noncommissioned officers from Louisiana, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri and Nebraska at the Region V Best Warrior Competition in Nebraska, May 13-16. (Oklahoma National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)



CG Info:

Staff Sgt. Brock Wilson

Region V Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

120th Engineer Company

(00:05-00:09)



Spc. Johnson Holcomb

OKARNG Soldier of the Year

179th Infantry Regiment

(00:42-00:44)