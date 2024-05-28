Oklahoma Guardsman named US National Guard Region V NCO of the Year

An Oklahoma City resident serving in the Oklahoma Army National Guard has been named the US National Guard Region V Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.
Staff Sgt. Brock Wilson of Oklahoma City serves in the OKARNG's 120th Medical Company (Area Support), 120th Engineer Battalion, 90th Troop Command, and claimed the Region V NCO of the Year title after competing against noncommissioned officers from Louisiana, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri and Nebraska at the Region V Best Warrior Competition in Nebraska, May 13-16. (Oklahoma National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)
CG Info:
Staff Sgt. Brock Wilson
Region V Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
120th Engineer Company
(00:05-00:09)
Spc. Johnson Holcomb
OKARNG Soldier of the Year
179th Infantry Regiment
(00:42-00:44)
