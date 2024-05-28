Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oklahoma Guardsman named US National Guard Region V NCO of the Year

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    An Oklahoma City resident serving in the Oklahoma Army National Guard has been named the US National Guard Region V Noncommissioned Officer of the Year.

    Staff Sgt. Brock Wilson of Oklahoma City serves in the OKARNG's 120th Medical Company (Area Support), 120th Engineer Battalion, 90th Troop Command, and claimed the Region V NCO of the Year title after competing against noncommissioned officers from Louisiana, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri and Nebraska at the Region V Best Warrior Competition in Nebraska, May 13-16. (Oklahoma National Guard Video by Staff Sgt. Reece Heck)

    CG Info:
    Staff Sgt. Brock Wilson
    Region V Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
    120th Engineer Company
    (00:05-00:09)

    Spc. Johnson Holcomb
    OKARNG Soldier of the Year
    179th Infantry Regiment
    (00:42-00:44)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 16:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925404
    VIRIN: 240513-A-OB588-9696
    Filename: DOD_110342812
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma Guardsman named US National Guard Region V NCO of the Year, by SSG Reece Heck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oklahoma Guardsman named US National Guard Region V NCO of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    OKARNG
    oklahomanationalguard
    RVBWC24
    R5BWC24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT