    Lt. Col. Emily Barry's Resilience Stories

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Dept. of the Air Force Integrated Resilience

    The Air, Space and Cyber Conference was held in September 2023 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. The Total Force was encouraged to share their resilience stories in a video booth.

    Lt. Col. Barry shared her story of resilience as a new parent and emphasized seeking professional help when struggling with mental health issues. Remember that support is available to help overcome difficult times.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 09:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925345
    VIRIN: 240501-F-F3225-1001
    Filename: DOD_110341699
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: VA, US

    mental health
    Resilience
    military parents
    mental health services
    Space Force
    DAFResilience

