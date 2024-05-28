Lt. Col. Emily Barry's Resilience Stories

The Air, Space and Cyber Conference was held in September 2023 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. The Total Force was encouraged to share their resilience stories in a video booth.
Lt. Col. Barry shared her story of resilience as a new parent and emphasized seeking professional help when struggling with mental health issues. Remember that support is available to help overcome difficult times.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 09:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925345
|VIRIN:
|240501-F-F3225-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110341699
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
