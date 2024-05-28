Lt. Col. Emily Barry's Resilience Stories

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925345" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Air, Space and Cyber Conference was held in September 2023 at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. The Total Force was encouraged to share their resilience stories in a video booth.



Lt. Col. Barry shared her story of resilience as a new parent and emphasized seeking professional help when struggling with mental health issues. Remember that support is available to help overcome difficult times.