Operation Holistic Warrior - Event Video

The Army Reserve’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) team joined forces with the South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) to host the first ever Operation Holistic Warrior event, which took place at McCrady Army National Guard Training Center, South Carolina, 19-30 May 2024.



More than forty Soldiers from the Army Reserve and SCNG participated in this event. Soldiers learned about the five H2F domains and completed hands-on training following classroom instruction, including performing meticulous motor-skills tasks under mental and physical stress.



The H2F team intends to keep track of the Soldiers for a minimum of 90 days to track how the five domains are changing their day-to-day lives, and to offer support and assistance as needed.