    Operation Holistic Warrior - Event Video

    SC, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Crystal Harlow 

    81st Readiness Division

    The Army Reserve’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) team joined forces with the South Carolina National Guard (SCNG) to host the first ever Operation Holistic Warrior event, which took place at McCrady Army National Guard Training Center, South Carolina, 19-30 May 2024.

    More than forty Soldiers from the Army Reserve and SCNG participated in this event. Soldiers learned about the five H2F domains and completed hands-on training following classroom instruction, including performing meticulous motor-skills tasks under mental and physical stress.

    The H2F team intends to keep track of the Soldiers for a minimum of 90 days to track how the five domains are changing their day-to-day lives, and to offer support and assistance as needed.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 23:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925324
    VIRIN: 240528-A-QZ590-1000
    Filename: DOD_110341078
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: SC, US

    This work, Operation Holistic Warrior - Event Video, by SFC Crystal Harlow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO
    Hooah Video
    South Carolina National Guard
    SCNG
    Holistic Health and Fitness
    H2F

