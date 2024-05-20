29 BEB and 2-27 IN Explosive Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925318" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, and 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct demolitions training, combat readiness, and various other battle drills with Philippine Army Soldiers during Salaknib 2024. The purpose of the exercise activities is to prepare for the upcoming Joint Pacific Multinational Combat Training Center-Exportable exercise. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Benjamin Anderson, 25th Infantry Division)