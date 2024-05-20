Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    29 BEB and 2-27 IN Explosive Reel

    PHILIPPINES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Benjamin Anderson 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, and 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct demolitions training, combat readiness, and various other battle drills with Philippine Army Soldiers during Salaknib 2024. The purpose of the exercise activities is to prepare for the upcoming Joint Pacific Multinational Combat Training Center-Exportable exercise. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Benjamin Anderson, 25th Infantry Division)

    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 29 BEB and 2-27 IN Explosive Reel, by SPC Benjamin Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #SK24 #Salaknib #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific #FriendsPartnersAllies #JointForce #PresenceMatters #Lethali

