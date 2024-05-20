29 BEB and 2-27 IN Explosive Reel

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, and 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division conduct demolitions training, combat readiness, and various other battle drills with Philippine Army Soldiers during Salaknib 2024. The purpose of the exercise activities is to prepare for the upcoming Joint Pacific Multinational Combat Training Center-Exportable exercise. Salaknib is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Benjamin Anderson, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 02:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925318
|VIRIN:
|240521-A-TP864-6561
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110340933
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
