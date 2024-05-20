31st MEU: Patrolling the Pacific

U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, commemorate two years overseas while embarked on ships from U.S. Navy Amphibious Squadron 11, across the Indo-Pacific region, during the command of Col. Matthew Danner, the commanding officer of the 31st MEU, between June 2, 2022 - May 20, 2024. Lt. Col. Brendan Neagle, the operations officer between 2021 - 2023, highlights the 31st MEU’s crisis response efforts in Bougainville, Papua New Guinea; the strengthened relationship with allies and partnerships; as well as the command climate and care for the Marines, which set the environment for the 31st MEU to succeed. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: “A Battle for the Future,” performed by Eoin Mantell.
