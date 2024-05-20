1LT Amanda Palmer NY Army National Guard, ABD249 Shout Out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925312" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

1st Lt. Amanda Palmer, New York Army National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force Empire Shield headquartered at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, New York, wishes the U.S. Army a happy 249th birthday. Joint Task Force Empire Shield is a tenant unit located on Fort Hamilton, the only active U.S. Army base in the New York City area. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)