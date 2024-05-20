Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1LT Amanda Palmer NY Army National Guard, ABD249 Shout Out

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    1st Lt. Amanda Palmer, New York Army National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force Empire Shield headquartered at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, New York, wishes the U.S. Army a happy 249th birthday. Joint Task Force Empire Shield is a tenant unit located on Fort Hamilton, the only active U.S. Army base in the New York City area. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 20:22
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 925312
    VIRIN: 240523-A-LO645-3107
    Filename: DOD_110340687
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US

    Brooklyn
    Army Birthday
    NY Army National Guard
    Special Events
    USAG Fort Hamilton
    ABD249

