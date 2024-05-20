1st Lt. Amanda Palmer, New York Army National Guard, assigned to Joint Task Force Empire Shield headquartered at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton in Brooklyn, New York, wishes the U.S. Army a happy 249th birthday. Joint Task Force Empire Shield is a tenant unit located on Fort Hamilton, the only active U.S. Army base in the New York City area. (U.S. Army video by Mark Getman, Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 20:22
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|925312
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-LO645-3107
|Filename:
|DOD_110340687
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 1LT Amanda Palmer NY Army National Guard, ABD249 Shout Out, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
