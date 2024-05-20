Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's Cookin' with Tech. Sgt. Peralta

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Friend and Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Peralta, Space Base Delta 1 senior enlisted leader executive assistant, prepares a meal while talking about his heritage at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 21, 2024. Peralta’s family significantly influenced his journey to join the Space Force and learning to cook. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez, Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)

    This work, What's Cookin' with Tech. Sgt. Peralta, by A1C Cody Friend and SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guardian
    Cooking
    AAPI
    Space Force
    What's Cookin'

