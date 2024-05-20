U.S. Space Force Tech. Sgt. Peralta, Space Base Delta 1 senior enlisted leader executive assistant, prepares a meal while talking about his heritage at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, May 21, 2024. Peralta’s family significantly influenced his journey to join the Space Force and learning to cook. (U.S. Space Force video by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez, Airman 1st Class Cody Friend)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 18:25
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|925310
|VIRIN:
|240521-X-X1914-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110340533
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, What's Cookin' with Tech. Sgt. Peralta, by A1C Cody Friend and SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT