U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivered a keynote speech during the 75th U.S. Air Force Weapons School 75th Anniversary dinner, May 18, 2024. The Weapons School traces its roots to the Aircraft Gunnery School established in 1949 at Las Vegas Air Force Base, which later became Nellis AFB in 1950. This organization brought together a cadre of World War II combat veterans dedicated to teaching the next generation of pilots.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 16:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925287
|VIRIN:
|240518-F-LD225-1829
|Filename:
|DOD_110340065
|Length:
|00:24:45
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFWS 75th Anniversary Keynote: Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
