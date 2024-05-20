video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925280" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Guided by the unwavering leadership of 1st Sgt. Justin Fisher, soldiers from the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) conquered intense Tactical Games simulations, sharpening their skills for the ultimate competition! Fisher is building a powerhouse team of soldiers to promote an active lifestyle. Fisher is the first from the NGMTC/Arkansas National Guard to compete in the tactical Games. The journey to excellence starts here! (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)