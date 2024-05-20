Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP ROBINSON, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2024

    Video by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco 

    119th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Guided by the unwavering leadership of 1st Sgt. Justin Fisher, soldiers from the National Guard Marksmanship Training Center (NGMTC) conquered intense Tactical Games simulations, sharpening their skills for the ultimate competition! Fisher is building a powerhouse team of soldiers to promote an active lifestyle. Fisher is the first from the NGMTC/Arkansas National Guard to compete in the tactical Games. The journey to excellence starts here! (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cadet Alexander Chrisco)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 15:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925280
    VIRIN: 240505-Z-QM363-4001
    Filename: DOD_110339985
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: CAMP ROBINSON, AR, US

    This work, Tactical Games simulations, by Officer Candidate Alexander Chrisco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    training
    ngmtc
    tactical games

