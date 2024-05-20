Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aisne-Marne Belleau Wood Ceremony 2024

    FRANCE

    05.26.2024

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines and French service members commemorate the 106th anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial, France, May 26, 2024. The Battle of Belleau Wood was one of the largest and bloodiest battles Marines fought in WWI and was where Marines earned the nickname "teufelhunden," which means "devil dog" in English. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925248
    VIRIN: 240508-M-BL112-1001
    Filename: DOD_110339585
    Length: 00:13:16
    Location: FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aisne-Marne Belleau Wood Ceremony 2024, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    France
    WWI
    Marines
    MFEA
    Belleau Wood 2024

