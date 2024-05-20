U.S. Marines and French service members commemorate the 106th anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery and Memorial, France, May 26, 2024. The Battle of Belleau Wood was one of the largest and bloodiest battles Marines fought in WWI and was where Marines earned the nickname "teufelhunden," which means "devil dog" in English. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 13:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925248
|VIRIN:
|240508-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110339585
|Length:
|00:13:16
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aisne-Marne Belleau Wood Ceremony 2024, by Cpl Jacob Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT