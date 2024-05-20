Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cambridge American Cemetery & Memorial Ceremony 2024

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.27.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. service members from the Tri-Base area honored and held a remembrance ceremony at the Cambridge American Cemetery & Memorial, England, May 27, 2024. The annual ceremony is hosted by Royal Air Force Mildenhall in remembrance of those who gave their lives to achieve victory in Europe against the Axis powers.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 11:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925239
    VIRIN: 240527-F-AB266-1001
    Filename: DOD_110339399
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB

    This work, Cambridge American Cemetery & Memorial Ceremony 2024, by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

