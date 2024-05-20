U.S. service members from the Tri-Base area honored and held a remembrance ceremony at the Cambridge American Cemetery & Memorial, England, May 27, 2024. The annual ceremony is hosted by Royal Air Force Mildenhall in remembrance of those who gave their lives to achieve victory in Europe against the Axis powers.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 11:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925239
|VIRIN:
|240527-F-AB266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110339399
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cambridge American Cemetery & Memorial Ceremony 2024, by SrA Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT