This Mental Health Awareness Month, I ask all of you to prioritize your mental health, because mental health is health. Together, we can foster a culture of warfighting excellence.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 10:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|925236
|VIRIN:
|240520-N-OF444-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110339107
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, SECNAV Mental Health Awareness Month Video 2024, by PO3 William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
