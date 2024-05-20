Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Mental Health Awareness Month Video 2024

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Bennett 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    This Mental Health Awareness Month, I ask all of you to prioritize your mental health, because mental health is health. Together, we can foster a culture of warfighting excellence.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 10:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 925236
    VIRIN: 240520-N-OF444-2001
    Filename: DOD_110339107
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Mental Health Awareness Month Video 2024, by PO3 William Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mental Health; SECNAV; US Navy; Marine Corps

