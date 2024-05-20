Royal Air Force Mildenhall hosts the 41st annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day. JMSSD brings members from both the military and local community together through a sports day for those of the special needs community.
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 10:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|925229
|VIRIN:
|240509-F-IH537-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110339051
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 41st Annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day, by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
