    41st Annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.09.2024

    Video by Airman Aidan Martinez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Royal Air Force Mildenhall hosts the 41st annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day. JMSSD brings members from both the military and local community together through a sports day for those of the special needs community.

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 10:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 925229
    VIRIN: 240509-F-IH537-1001
    Filename: DOD_110339051
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st Annual Joan Mann Special Sports Day, by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Family
    Community
    Airman
    Joan Mann Special Sports Day

