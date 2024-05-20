Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi visits Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, May 23, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 09:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925226
|VIRIN:
|240523-F-XJ149-1021
|Filename:
|DOD_110338949
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSAF visits JBMDL, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT