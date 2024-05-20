Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSAF visits JBMDL

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi visits Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, May 23, 2024.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 09:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925226
    VIRIN: 240523-F-XJ149-1021
    Filename: DOD_110338949
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSAF visits JBMDL, by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CMSAF
    JBMDL

