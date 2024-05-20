Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nutrition Tips from U.S. Army WCAP Track and Field Athletes

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thomas Calvert 

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    Being in optimum #Soldier shape means not only working out but having a good diet as well. It doesn't matter if you're in the field, at the motor pool, or training for the #Olympics, if you eat well, you perform well! Soldiers from the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program are training to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

    #ArmyFitness #Nutrition #physicaltraining

    This work, Nutrition Tips from U.S. Army WCAP Track and Field Athletes, by SSG Thomas Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

