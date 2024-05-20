Nutrition Tips from U.S. Army WCAP Track and Field Athletes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Being in optimum #Soldier shape means not only working out but having a good diet as well. It doesn't matter if you're in the field, at the motor pool, or training for the #Olympics, if you eat well, you perform well! Soldiers from the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program are training to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics.



#ArmyFitness #Nutrition #physicaltraining