Memorial Day Ceremony at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery in France

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925209" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

THIAUCOURT-REGNIÉVILLE, France (May 26, 2024) Maj. Gen. James R. Kriesel, director, United States European command, delivers remarks at a Memorial Day Ceremony at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery in Thiaucourt-Regniéville, France, May 26, 2024. Admirals from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and EURAFCENT, traveled throughout

Europe visiting American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries to honor the lives and

legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service

of their countries. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces

in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas

of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs

maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy Video by

Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Macklin)