Memorial Day Ceremony at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery in France

THIAUCOURT-REGNIÉVILLE, France (May 26, 2024) Maj. Gen. James R. Kriesel, director, United States European command, delivers remarks at a Memorial Day Ceremony at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery in Thiaucourt-Regniéville, France, May 26, 2024. Admirals from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and EURAFCENT, traveled throughout
Europe visiting American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries to honor the lives and
legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service
of their countries. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces
in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas
of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs
maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy Video by
Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Macklin)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 04:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925209
|VIRIN:
|240526-N-JM579-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110338649
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|THIAUCOURT-REGNIEVILLE, FR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
