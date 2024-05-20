Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial Day Ceremony at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery in France

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    THIAUCOURT-REGNIEVILLE, FRANCE

    05.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joseph Macklin 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    THIAUCOURT-REGNIÉVILLE, France (May 26, 2024) Maj. Gen. James R. Kriesel, director, United States European command, delivers remarks at a Memorial Day Ceremony at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery in Thiaucourt-Regniéville, France, May 26, 2024. Admirals from U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, U.S. Sixth Fleet, and EURAFCENT, traveled throughout
    Europe visiting American Battle Monuments Commission cemeteries to honor the lives and
    legacies of fallen U.S. and allied service members that paid the ultimate sacrifice in the service
    of their countries. Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces
    in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas
    of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs
    maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations. (U.S. Navy Video by
    Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joseph Macklin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 04:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925209
    VIRIN: 240526-N-JM579-1001
    Filename: DOD_110338649
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: THIAUCOURT-REGNIEVILLE, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Ceremony at Saint-Mihiel American Cemetery in France, by PO3 Joseph Macklin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    France
    U.S. Sixth Fleet
    Memorial Day
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Navy
    American Cemetary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT