Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LA Fleet Week 2024: American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Alexander 

    Navy Region Southwest

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), and veterans attend the American Legion Post 283 Memorial Day Ceremony in Los Angeles during Los Angeles Fleet Week, May 27, 2024. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Alexander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 22:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925189
    VIRIN: 240527-N-YN807-2001
    Filename: DOD_110338237
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LA Fleet Week 2024: American Legion Memorial Day Ceremony, by PO2 Megan Alexander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    CVN70
    American Legion
    USNAVY
    CNRSW
    LAFW2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT