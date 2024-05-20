Faces of DLA: Eric Viramontes Marino, DLA Disposition Services Camp Pendleton (Emblem, captions)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/925165" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Meet Eric Viramontes Marino, DLA Disposition Services Camp Pendleton. Eric is an Environmental Protection Specialist who is committed to the proper disposal of hazardous waste. Outside of work he finds great satisfaction and pride in fixing up an older home. Eric's enthusiasm for both his work and his home make him a valuable member of team DLA. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil