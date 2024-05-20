Austin, Brown Commemorate Fallen at Memorial Day Observance

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown honor the men and women of the armed forces who gave their lives in service to the nation during a Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 12:25
|Category:
|Briefings
|Length:
|00:42:46
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
