    SECNAV AANHPI Video 2024

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jared Mancuso 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Asian-American naval service dates back as far as the American Revolutionary War, with Asian-American Sailors serving at the Battle of Flamborough Head. Every May, we celebrate the rich heritage and contributions of our Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities in the Department of the Navy.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 10:29
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US

