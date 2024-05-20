Asian-American naval service dates back as far as the American Revolutionary War, with Asian-American Sailors serving at the Battle of Flamborough Head. Every May, we celebrate the rich heritage and contributions of our Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Communities in the Department of the Navy.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 10:29
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|925156
|VIRIN:
|240521-N-LY692-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110337554
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SECNAV AANHPI Video 2024, by PO2 Jared Mancuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT