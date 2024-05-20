31st MEU: Patrolling the Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, commemorate two years overseas while embarked on ships from U.S. Navy Amphibious Squadron 11, across the Indo-Pacific region, during the command of Col. Matthew Danner, the commanding officer of the 31st MEU, between June 2, 2022 - May 20, 2024. Lt. Col. Brendan Neagle, the operations officer between 2021 – 2023, highlights the 31st MEU’s crisis response efforts in Bougainville, Papua New Guinea; the strengthened relationship with allies and partnerships; as well as the command climate and care for the Marines, which set the environment for the 31st MEU to succeed. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: “A Battle for the Future” performed by Eoin Mantell.