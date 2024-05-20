Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU: Patrolling the Pacific

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.27.2024

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, commemorate two years overseas while embarked on ships from U.S. Navy Amphibious Squadron 11, across the Indo-Pacific region, during the command of Col. Matthew Danner, the commanding officer of the 31st MEU, between June 2, 2022 - May 20, 2024. Lt. Col. Brendan Neagle, the operations officer between 2021 – 2023, highlights the 31st MEU’s crisis response efforts in Bougainville, Papua New Guinea; the strengthened relationship with allies and partnerships; as well as the command climate and care for the Marines, which set the environment for the 31st MEU to succeed. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: “A Battle for the Future” performed by Eoin Mantell.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 08:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925153
    VIRIN: 240527-M-MJ391-1001
    Filename: DOD_110337494
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU: Patrolling the Pacific, by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    Ready
    Lethal
    Partnered
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    USNAS11

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT