U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, commemorate two years overseas while embarked on ships from U.S. Navy Amphibious Squadron 11, across the Indo-Pacific region, during the command of Col. Matthew Danner, the commanding officer of the 31st MEU, between June 2, 2022 - May 20, 2024. Lt. Col. Brendan Neagle, the operations officer between 2021 – 2023, highlights the 31st MEU’s crisis response efforts in Bougainville, Papua New Guinea; the strengthened relationship with allies and partnerships; as well as the command climate and care for the Marines, which set the environment for the 31st MEU to succeed. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Adobe Stock: “A Battle for the Future” performed by Eoin Mantell.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 08:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925153
|VIRIN:
|240527-M-MJ391-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110337494
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 31st MEU: Patrolling the Pacific, by Cpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT