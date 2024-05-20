240525-N-SB142-1001 LOS ANGELES (May 25, 2024) Sailors stationed aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) participate in a community engagement event during Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rocio Zavala-Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2024 12:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925140
|VIRIN:
|240525-N-SB142-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110337103
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate in Venice Beach Clean Up During Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024, by SA Rocio Zavala-Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
