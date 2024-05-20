Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate in Venice Beach Clean Up During Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2024

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Rocio Zavala-Ramirez 

    Navy Region Southwest

    240525-N-SB142-1001 LOS ANGELES (May 25, 2024) Sailors stationed aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) participate in a community engagement event during Los Angeles Fleet Week. LAFW is an opportunity for the American public to meet their Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard teams and experience America’s sea services. During fleet week, service members participate in various community service events, showcase capabilities and equipment to the community, and enjoy the hospitality of Los Angeles and its surrounding areas. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Rocio Zavala-Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 12:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925140
    VIRIN: 240525-N-SB142-1001
    Filename: DOD_110337103
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate in Venice Beach Clean Up During Los Angeles Fleet Week 2024, by SA Rocio Zavala-Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #CVN70
    USNAVY
    #CSG1
    #CNRSW
    #LAFW2024
    #BringItTogetherInLA

