Flowers of Remembrance Day 2024 B-Roll

Visitors participate in Flowers of Remembrance Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 26, 2023. This event gave the public the opportunity to cross the plaza and place a flower in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The event pays homage to the first official Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day, when people would decorate the graves of those who fought and died in the Civil War.