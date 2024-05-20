Visitors participate in Flowers of Remembrance Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 26, 2023. This event gave the public the opportunity to cross the plaza and place a flower in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The event pays homage to the first official Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day, when people would decorate the graves of those who fought and died in the Civil War.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2024 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925133
|VIRIN:
|240526-A-YL265-2673
|Filename:
|DOD_110336474
|Length:
|00:16:25
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Flowers of Remembrance Day 2024 B-Roll, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
