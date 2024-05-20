Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flowers of Remembrance Day 2024 B-Roll

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2024

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Visitors participate in Flowers of Remembrance Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 26, 2023. This event gave the public the opportunity to cross the plaza and place a flower in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The event pays homage to the first official Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day, when people would decorate the graves of those who fought and died in the Civil War.

    Date Taken: 05.26.2024
