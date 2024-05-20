B-Roll: US, Netherlands train Senegalese Armed Forces on marksmanship skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senegalese soldiers participate in a live-fire zero and grouping weapons range led by U.S. Army Soldiers and members of the Royal Netherlands Army in Dodji, Senegal, May 23, 2024. Basic rifle marksmanship training provided Senegalese soldiers with an opportunity to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative readiness training in an austere environment. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)



SHOT LIST:

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Netherlands Army and Senegalese soldiers reviewing weapons clearing procedures

(07:22) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Netherlands Army and Senegalese soldiers reviewing weapons clearing procedures

(13:28) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Netherlands Army and Senegalese soldiers reviewing weapons clearing procedures

(20:08) CLOSE UP: Senegalese soldier listens to a briefing

(25:29) WIDE SHOT: Royal Netherlands Army and Senegalese soldiers reviewing weapons clearing procedures

(32:04) CLOSE UP: African Lion 2024 patch

(38:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Curved pan, Royal Netherlands Army and Senegalese soldiers conducting weapons loading techniques

(56:27) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Netherlands Army and Senegalese soldiers conducting weapons loading and trigger squeeze techniques

(01:11:25) CLOSE UP: Senegalese firing M4 carbine assault rifle

(01:17:25) CLOSE UP: Senegalese firing M4 carbine assault rifle

(01:23:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army 2SFAB advisor reviewing zero card with Senegalese soldier

(01:30:00) WIDE SHOT: U.S. Army 2SFAB advisor reviewing zero card with Senegalese soldier

(01:40:00) WIDE SHOT: Senegalese soldiers range walking to firing line

(01:45:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Senegalese soldier firing a M249 SAW