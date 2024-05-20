Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: US, Netherlands train Senegalese Armed Forces on marksmanship skills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DODJI, SENEGAL

    05.23.2024

    Video by Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Senegalese soldiers participate in a live-fire zero and grouping weapons range led by U.S. Army Soldiers and members of the Royal Netherlands Army in Dodji, Senegal, May 23, 2024. Basic rifle marksmanship training provided Senegalese soldiers with an opportunity to conduct realistic, dynamic and collaborative readiness training in an austere environment. African Lion 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

    SHOT LIST:
    (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Netherlands Army and Senegalese soldiers reviewing weapons clearing procedures
    (07:22) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Netherlands Army and Senegalese soldiers reviewing weapons clearing procedures
    (13:28) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Netherlands Army and Senegalese soldiers reviewing weapons clearing procedures
    (20:08) CLOSE UP: Senegalese soldier listens to a briefing
    (25:29) WIDE SHOT: Royal Netherlands Army and Senegalese soldiers reviewing weapons clearing procedures
    (32:04) CLOSE UP: African Lion 2024 patch
    (38:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Curved pan, Royal Netherlands Army and Senegalese soldiers conducting weapons loading techniques
    (56:27) MEDIUM SHOT: Royal Netherlands Army and Senegalese soldiers conducting weapons loading and trigger squeeze techniques
    (01:11:25) CLOSE UP: Senegalese firing M4 carbine assault rifle
    (01:17:25) CLOSE UP: Senegalese firing M4 carbine assault rifle
    (01:23:00) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Army 2SFAB advisor reviewing zero card with Senegalese soldier
    (01:30:00) WIDE SHOT: U.S. Army 2SFAB advisor reviewing zero card with Senegalese soldier
    (01:40:00) WIDE SHOT: Senegalese soldiers range walking to firing line
    (01:45:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Senegalese soldier firing a M249 SAW

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.27.2024 08:57
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925132
    VIRIN: 240523-F-QH368-7365
    Filename: DOD_110336450
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DODJI, SN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: US, Netherlands train Senegalese Armed Forces on marksmanship skills, by Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maryland National Guard
    2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade
    AfricanLion
    Combined Joint Exercise
    StrongerTogether
    Republic of Senegal (Senegal)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT