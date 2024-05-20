Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd MLR Minute: May 20 - May 26, 2024

    PHILIPPINES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Cpl. Malia Sparks 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade, conduct the second week of the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum across various locations in the Philippines, May 20-26, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.26.2024 03:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925116
    VIRIN: 240525-M-MI096-1001
    Filename: DOD_110336030
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: PH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd MLR Minute: May 20 - May 26, 2024, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACDC
    PMC
    3rd MLR
    Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum
    MLR Minute

