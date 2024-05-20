U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and Philippine Marines with 4th Marine Brigade, conduct the second week of the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum across various locations in the Philippines, May 20-26, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps’ Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Malia Sparks)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2024 03:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925116
|VIRIN:
|240525-M-MI096-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110336030
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 3rd MLR Minute: May 20 - May 26, 2024, by Cpl Malia Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT