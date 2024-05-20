Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview: Ghana Armed Forces Lt. Roland Nettey discusses role at African Lion 2024

    TAMALE, GHANA

    05.21.2024

    Video by Spc. Cade Castillo 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Ghana Armed Forces Lt. Roland Nettey, public relations officer, Northern Command, speaks about his role at exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 21, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual combined, joint exercise, African Lion. This year’s exercise is scheduled from April 29 to May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 countries, including contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 aims to enhance readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cade Castillo)

    Shot List:
    1. (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Lt. Roland Nettey Intro /Job Title
    2. (15:16) MEDIUM SHOT: What he is doing at African Lion 2024
    3. (23:07) MEDIUM SHOT: What he has participated in during AL24
    4. (55:18) MEDIUM SHOT: AL last year what he wants to happen in future ALs
    5. (01:29:21) MEDIUM SHOT: How AL24 has helped.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 07:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 925088
    VIRIN: 240521-A-HK152-9078
    Filename: DOD_110335367
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: TAMALE, GH

    This work, Interview: Ghana Armed Forces Lt. Roland Nettey discusses role at African Lion 2024, by SPC Cade Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ghana Armed Forces
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF
    BeAllYouCanBe

