    New York Fleet Week 2024 social media outreach video

    NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by Seaman Sylvie Carafiol 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK (May 24, 2024) Fleet Week New York 2024 vertical video created for social media outreach set to a song with 170 BPM. Fleet Week New York is a time-honored sea service celebration that allows citizens of New York City and the surrounding tri-state region to witness today’s maritime capabilities first-hand. The 2024 celebration will host nearly 3,000 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sylvie Carafiol)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.25.2024 12:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925065
    VIRIN: 240524-N-CO642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110334986
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Fleet Week 2024 social media outreach video, by SN Sylvie Carafiol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FWNY24
    FWNY2024

