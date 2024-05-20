Competitors from 17 nations take part in Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Sniper Match IV in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 18, 2024. This challenge required teams to sprint up a four-story tower and fire a sniper rifle as quickly and accurately as possible. FC24, hosted by Panama and sponsored by U.S. Southern Command, is a yearly special operations competition that aims to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Katherine Slayman / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|925051
|VIRIN:
|240518-Z-OB517-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110334598
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
This work, Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando Sniper Match IV, by SGT Katherine Slayman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
