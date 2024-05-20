Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando Sniper Match IV

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Katherine Slayman 

    Special Operations Command South

    Competitors from 17 nations take part in Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Sniper Match IV in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 18, 2024. This challenge required teams to sprint up a four-story tower and fire a sniper rifle as quickly and accurately as possible. FC24, hosted by Panama and sponsored by U.S. Southern Command, is a yearly special operations competition that aims to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Katherine Slayman / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 15:54
    Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

