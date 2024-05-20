Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air National Guard AMMO Personell Prepare Munitions

    MAARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill  

    163d Attack Wing   

    U.S. Air National Guard ammunition personnel assigned to the 163d Attack Wing on March Air Reserve Base, Calif., prepare inert munitions for upcoming exercises on May 2, 2024. The preparation ensures readiness and effectiveness for future military operations. (Video Production By US Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 22:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 925048
    VIRIN: 240502-Z-XD389-1001
    Filename: DOD_110334542
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: MAARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US

    This work, Air National Guard AMMO Personell Prepare Munitions, by SSgt Austin Harvill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #aairnationalguard #GOANG #MARCHARB

