U.S. Air National Guard ammunition personnel assigned to the 163d Attack Wing on March Air Reserve Base, Calif., prepare inert munitions for upcoming exercises on May 2, 2024. The preparation ensures readiness and effectiveness for future military operations. (Video Production By US Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Austin Harvill)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 22:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|925048
|VIRIN:
|240502-Z-XD389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110334542
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|MAARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air National Guard AMMO Personell Prepare Munitions, by SSgt Austin Harvill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT