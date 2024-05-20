Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Riggers and C-130 crews load, drop, recover Low Cost Low Altitude airdrop

    KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MOROCCO

    05.22.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    A U.S. Air Force parachute rigger crew and C-130 loadmasters load, deliver, and recover a low altitude airdrop from a U.S. Air Force C-130H3 Hercules at the Ben Guerir Air Base drop zone, Kenitra Air Base, Morocco, May 22, 2024. International military air forces collaborated to strengthen their partnerships during African Lion 2024, the U.S. Africa Command’s premier, joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 10:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 925003
    VIRIN: 240522-F-TE443-1001
    Filename: DOD_110333796
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: KENITRA (EX PORT LYAUTEY), MA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Riggers and C-130 crews load, drop, recover Low Cost Low Altitude airdrop, by TSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCLA
    Hercules
    C-130
    AfricanLion
    StrongerTogether
    AL24

