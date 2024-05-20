Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Medical Dogs of WW1 & 2 (vertical)

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Defense Health Agency

    A brief explainer on military medical dogs or mercy dogs who served in WW1 and WW2.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 10:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924999
    VIRIN: 240524-O-AY809-3402
    Filename: DOD_110333785
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Military Medical Dogs of WW1 & 2 (vertical), by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    ww2
    ww1
    military medical dogs
    red cross dogs
    mercy dogs

