U.S. Army and Marine civil affairs team with information operations soldiers to host a course for members of the Ghana Armed Forces during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 18, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher)
Shot List
(00:00) CLOSE-UP SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces member answers question
(17:44) LONG SHOT: Soldier teaches class on propaganda
(25:48) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces members take notes during class
(35:20) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces members observe class
(48:40 MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers teach class
(1:03:50) CLOSE-UP SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces Member observes class
(1:18:20) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces members observe class
(1:32:42) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers teach class
(1:47:02) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers teach class
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 09:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924996
|VIRIN:
|240518-A-BA877-1311
|Filename:
|DOD_110333753
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|TAMALE, GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Broll: US civil affairs, information operations converge in Ghana for African Lion 2024, by SGT Caitlinn Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT