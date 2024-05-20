Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Broll: US civil affairs, information operations converge in Ghana for African Lion 2024

    TAMALE, GHANA

    05.18.2024

    Video by Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army and Marine civil affairs team with information operations soldiers to host a course for members of the Ghana Armed Forces during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 18, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher)

    Shot List
    (00:00) CLOSE-UP SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces member answers question
    (17:44) LONG SHOT: Soldier teaches class on propaganda
    (25:48) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces members take notes during class
    (35:20) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces members observe class
    (48:40 MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers teach class
    (1:03:50) CLOSE-UP SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces Member observes class
    (1:18:20) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces members observe class
    (1:32:42) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers teach class
    (1:47:02) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers teach class

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 09:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924996
    VIRIN: 240518-A-BA877-1311
    Filename: DOD_110333753
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: TAMALE, GH

    TAGS

    AfricanLion, StrongerTogether, Ghana Armed Forces, Civil Affairs, Information Operations, SETAF-AF

