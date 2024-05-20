Broll: US civil affairs, information operations converge in Ghana for African Lion 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/924996" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army and Marine civil affairs team with information operations soldiers to host a course for members of the Ghana Armed Forces during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 18, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier joint exercise led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), running from April 19 to May 31 across Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia, with over 8,100 participants from 27 nations and NATO contingents. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Caitlinn Belcher)



Shot List

(00:00) CLOSE-UP SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces member answers question

(17:44) LONG SHOT: Soldier teaches class on propaganda

(25:48) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces members take notes during class

(35:20) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces members observe class

(48:40 MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers teach class

(1:03:50) CLOSE-UP SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces Member observes class

(1:18:20) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghana Armed Forces members observe class

(1:32:42) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers teach class

(1:47:02) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers teach class