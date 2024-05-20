Competitors conduct Fuerzas Comando 2024 Night Ruck March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Competitors from 17 nations take part in the Fuerzas Comando 2024 Night Ruck March in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 19, 2024. Each competitor carried a 40 lbs rucksack and their weapon during the 20 km ruck march. Competitors would complete the march and immediately fire their weapons at the 25-meter range before their time would stop. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)