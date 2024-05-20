Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Competitors conduct Fuerzas Comando 2024 Night Ruck March

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher, Sgt. Olivia Lauer, Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, Sgt. Katherine Slayman and Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor

    Special Operations Command South

    Competitors from 17 nations take part in the Fuerzas Comando 2024 Night Ruck March in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 19, 2024. Each competitor carried a 40 lbs rucksack and their weapon during the 20 km ruck march. Competitors would complete the march and immediately fire their weapons at the 25-meter range before their time would stop. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 09:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 924993
    VIRIN: 240519-Z-AZ941-2001
    Filename: DOD_110333724
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competitors conduct Fuerzas Comando 2024 Night Ruck March, by SSG Scott Fletcher, SGT Olivia Lauer, SFC Jennifer Reynolds, SGT Katherine Slayman and SGT Nicodemus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT