Competitors from 17 nations take part in the Fuerzas Comando 2024 Night Ruck March in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 19, 2024. Each competitor carried a 40 lbs rucksack and their weapon during the 20 km ruck march. Competitors would complete the march and immediately fire their weapons at the 25-meter range before their time would stop. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 09:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|924993
|VIRIN:
|240519-Z-AZ941-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110333724
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Competitors conduct Fuerzas Comando 2024 Night Ruck March, by SSG Scott Fletcher, SGT Olivia Lauer, SFC Jennifer Reynolds, SGT Katherine Slayman and SGT Nicodemus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
