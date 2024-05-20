Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CARAT Indonesia 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BANDAR LAMPUNG, INDONESIA

    05.24.2024

    Video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. and Indonesian Marines and Sailors participate in Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 24 in Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, May 13-20, 2024. CARAT Indonesia 2024 is a bilateral exercise that is designed to promote regional security cooperation and enhance maritime interoperability, which coincides with 75 years of diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Indonesia. In its 30th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises that enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 06:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924983
    VIRIN: 240524-M-HP224-1001
    Filename: DOD_110333563
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: BANDAR LAMPUNG, ID

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CARAT Indonesia 24, by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CARAT 24, Partnership, 15th MEU, usmcnews, KORMAR, CARAT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT