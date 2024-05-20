U.S. Army 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade conducts a staff exercise with African partners during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 17, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual combined, joint exercise. This year’s exercise is scheduled from April 29 to May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 countries, including contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 aims to enhance readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cade Castillo)
Shot List:
1. (00:00) LONG SHOT: Entrance of training building
2. (07:01) LONG SHOT: Maj. Martin talking to class
3. (14:02) MEDIUM SHOT: 1st Sgt. Morillo talking to class
4. (21:03) MEDIUM SHOT: 1st Sgt. Morillo talking to class
5. (28:04) CLOSE SHOT: Togo soldier taking notes
6. (33:05) LONG SHOT: Pan of classroom
7. (42:06) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanaian soldier asking questions
8.(49:07) LONG SHOT: Soldiers listening to class
9.(57:02) CLOSE SHOT: Soldiers notes
10.(01:03:18) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers listening to class
11.(01:10:19) LONG SHOT: GAF soldier asking question
12.(01:30:23) LONG SHOT:1st Sgt. Morillo answering questions
13.(01:38:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Staff Sgt. Tinkorang helping soldiers with exercise
14.(01:50:21)MEDIUM SHOT: Tinkorang helping soldiers with exercise
15.(01:57:22) CLOSE SHOT: Interpreter patch
16.(02:01:19)CLOSE SHOT: Tinkorang helping soldiers with exercise
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 06:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924982
|VIRIN:
|240517-A-HK152-3501
|Filename:
|DOD_110333562
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|TAMALE, GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Broll: US Army 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade conducts staff exercise in Ghana at African Lion 2024, by SPC Cade Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
