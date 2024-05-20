Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Broll: US Army 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade conducts staff exercise in Ghana at African Lion 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMALE, GHANA

    05.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Cade Castillo 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade conducts a staff exercise with African partners during exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 17, 2024. AL24 marks the 20th anniversary of U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual combined, joint exercise. This year’s exercise is scheduled from April 29 to May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 countries, including contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 aims to enhance readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cade Castillo)


    Shot List:
    1. (00:00) LONG SHOT: Entrance of training building
    2. (07:01) LONG SHOT: Maj. Martin talking to class
    3. (14:02) MEDIUM SHOT: 1st Sgt. Morillo talking to class
    4. (21:03) MEDIUM SHOT: 1st Sgt. Morillo talking to class
    5. (28:04) CLOSE SHOT: Togo soldier taking notes
    6. (33:05) LONG SHOT: Pan of classroom
    7. (42:06) MEDIUM SHOT: Ghanaian soldier asking questions
    8.(49:07) LONG SHOT: Soldiers listening to class
    9.(57:02) CLOSE SHOT: Soldiers notes
    10.(01:03:18) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers listening to class
    11.(01:10:19) LONG SHOT: GAF soldier asking question
    12.(01:30:23) LONG SHOT:1st Sgt. Morillo answering questions
    13.(01:38:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Staff Sgt. Tinkorang helping soldiers with exercise
    14.(01:50:21)MEDIUM SHOT: Tinkorang helping soldiers with exercise
    15.(01:57:22) CLOSE SHOT: Interpreter patch
    16.(02:01:19)CLOSE SHOT: Tinkorang helping soldiers with exercise

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 06:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924982
    VIRIN: 240517-A-HK152-3501
    Filename: DOD_110333562
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: TAMALE, GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Broll: US Army 2nd Security Forces Assistance Brigade conducts staff exercise in Ghana at African Lion 2024, by SPC Cade Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STAFFEX
    Ghana Armed Forces
    AfricanLion
    2SFAB
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT