    USARPAC CHANGE OD COMMAND CEREMONY

    FORT SHAFTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shanae Garrett 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Out-Going: Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, Incoming: Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt. A Change of Responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition that commemorates the symbolic relinquishment of responsibility and leadership from one senior noncommissioned officer to another by passing the organizational colors at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 23, 2024.
    A Change of Responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition that commemorates the symbolic relinquishment of responsibility and leadership from one senior noncommissioned officer to another by passing the organizational colors.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924948
    VIRIN: 230523-A-TS350-1001
    Filename: DOD_110332842
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC CHANGE OD COMMAND CEREMONY, by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

