USARPAC CHANGE OD COMMAND CEREMONY

Out-Going: Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, Incoming: Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt. A Change of Responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition that commemorates the symbolic relinquishment of responsibility and leadership from one senior noncommissioned officer to another by passing the organizational colors at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 23, 2024.

