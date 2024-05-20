Out-Going: Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Brzak, Incoming: Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt. A Change of Responsibility ceremony is a time-honored tradition that commemorates the symbolic relinquishment of responsibility and leadership from one senior noncommissioned officer to another by passing the organizational colors at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, May 23, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2024 19:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924948
|VIRIN:
|230523-A-TS350-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110332842
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|FORT SHAFTER, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USARPAC CHANGE OD COMMAND CEREMONY, by SSG Shanae Garrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
