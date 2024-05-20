Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chadian and Senegalese Forces Conduct RECON Mission at Flintlock 24

    JACQUEVILLE, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    05.20.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Members of Chadian and Senegal Special Operations Forces work together with mentors from the U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to complete a simulated reconnaissance mission during Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 20, 2024. Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)

    This work, Chadian and Senegalese Forces Conduct RECON Mission at Flintlock 24, by SSgt Jennifer Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Special Operations
    Exercise
    Partnership
    Flintlock

