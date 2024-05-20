Members of Chadian and Senegal Special Operations Forces work together with mentors from the U.S. Army 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to complete a simulated reconnaissance mission during Flintlock 24 in Jacqueville, Côte d’Ivoire, May 20, 2024. Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2024 02:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|924946
|VIRIN:
|240520-F-UU560-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110332763
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|JACQUEVILLE, CI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chadian and Senegalese Forces Conduct RECON Mission at Flintlock 24, by SSgt Jennifer Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT