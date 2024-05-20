Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian Careers in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Security Specialist

    TX, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    Have you ever thought of a rewarding career in the federal government with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers? Did you know you do not have to be an engineer OR in the Army?

    You could be a Security Specialist like Alan Longoria. He is one of the few people responsible for the safety and security of the nearly 600 Galveston District employees,

    See what careers are available on USA Jobs: https://dvidshub.net/r/l7gl33

    U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 17:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 924944
    VIRIN: 240523-A-ZS026-8675
    Filename: DOD_110332650
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: TX, US

    Security
    Careers
    Physical Security Specialist

